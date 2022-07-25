Julian Alaphilippe positive for Covid after celebrating comeback win
World Champion wins again on Mur de Huy at Tour de Wallonie before positive result rules him out of racing
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has hit a minor bump in his comeback from injury after testing positive for Covid-19.
While the final time trial of this year’s Tour de France was taking place on Saturday, Alaphilippe was crossing the finishing line atop the Mur de Huy to celebrate a comeback win at the Tour de Wallonie.
However, any delight at the result will have turned to frustration as the Frenchman then tested positive for Covid-19 forcing him out of the racing in Belgium.
Back in April, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider suffered extensive injuries after a heavy crash at Liège–Bastogne–Liège. The Frenchman suffered two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fractured scapula in the horrific incident at the Belgian monument and his extensive lay-off meant he missed out on Tour de France selection.
Before the Tour de France began, Alaphilippe had made tentative steps on his return to action competing at the French National Championships.
The 30-year-old admitted beforehand to L’Equipe that he had felt nervous about his return to action when he said:
“It’s not that I’m scared, but I think on some descents, some things may have changed a bit, these may be things that will seem weird at first.”
On Saturday, in the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie from Temploux to Huy, Alaphilippe was victorious once again on the famous Mur de Huy climb. The World Champion has three victories at La Flèche Wallonne to his name, so will have been relieved to score a comeback win on roads that have previously brought success.
The Tour de Wallonie may not feature many high-profile riders, although any win on returning from injury is important and Alaphilippe will be a favourite on the hilly stages at the upcoming Vuelta a España.
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider’s next race is currently unknown. Before the news of his positive test came through, he had been expected to race the Clásica San Sebastián this coming weekend.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
879 miles and 83 hours on a folding bike: London cyclist completes Lands End to John O'Groats on a Brompton
James Stannard completed 1,415 kilometre route on folding Brompton bike without support
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Live stream the women's Grand Tour
Don't miss a second of the action of the revived Tour de France Femmes no matter where you are in the world
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
How much prize money did Jonas Vingegaard get for winning the Tour de France?
There was around €2.3 million up for grabs in the 2022 race, with Jonas Vingegaard the largest earner
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration
The history of the Maillot Jaune, the Tour de France yellow jersey, and a look at today's iteration by Santini
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 21 sprint
Jasper Philipsen was first over the finish line as Jonas Vingegaard sealed a Tour de France victory that he and Denmark can be proud of
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Geraint Thomas proves doubters wrong with another Tour de France podium: 'Deep down I knew I could still be good'
It's been a tumultuous three-year journey back to the Tour podium for Thomas
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar, beaten for the first time, vows to return better at next year's Tour de France
The UAE Team Emirates rider says he is 'hungrier' to win more after his first taste of Tour defeat
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Dream scenario' - Another Tour de France, another three stage wins for Wout van Aert
The Belgian proved himself as the most complete rider once again on Saturday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: I just want to come back and try to win the Tour de France again
Jumbo-Visma rider stays grounded after taking Denmark's first Tour win in 26 years
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We are totally clean, every one of us' - Jonas Vingegaard defends Jumbo-Visma record at Tour de France
His teammate Wout van Aert says 'cycling has changed'
By Adam Becket • Published