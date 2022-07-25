Julian Alaphilippe positive for Covid after celebrating comeback win

World Champion wins again on Mur de Huy at Tour de Wallonie before positive result rules him out of racing

Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has hit a minor bump in his comeback from injury after testing positive for Covid-19. 

While the final time trial of this year’s Tour de France was taking place on Saturday, Alaphilippe was crossing the finishing line atop the Mur de Huy to celebrate a comeback win at the Tour de Wallonie. 

However, any delight at the result will have turned to frustration as the Frenchman then tested positive for Covid-19 forcing him out of the racing in Belgium. 

Back in April, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider suffered extensive injuries after a heavy crash at Liège–Bastogne–Liège. The Frenchman suffered two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fractured scapula in the horrific incident at the Belgian monument and his extensive lay-off meant he missed out on Tour de France selection

Before the Tour de France began, Alaphilippe had made tentative steps on his return to action competing at the French National Championships. 

The 30-year-old admitted beforehand to L’Equipe that he had felt nervous about his return to action when he said: 

“It’s not that I’m scared, but I think on some descents, some things may have changed a bit, these may be things that will seem weird at first.”

On Saturday, in the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie from Temploux to Huy, Alaphilippe was victorious once again on the famous Mur de Huy climb. The World Champion has three victories at La Flèche Wallonne to his name, so will have been relieved to score a comeback win on roads that have previously brought success. 

The Tour de Wallonie may not feature many high-profile riders, although any win on returning from injury is important and Alaphilippe will be a favourite on the hilly stages at the upcoming Vuelta a España.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider’s next race is currently unknown. Before the news of his positive test came through, he had been expected to race the Clásica San Sebastián this coming weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.