Julian Alaphilippe out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège after a huge crash

The French world champion is reported to be conscious but in an ambulance after the incident

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-Alpah Vinyl) during the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-Alpah Vinyl) during the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Eric Lalmand/Getty)
By
published

Pre-race favourite Julian Alaphilippe has been forced to abandon Liège-Bastogne-Liège after being caught up in a huge crash. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s world champion was brought down in an incident that occurred on the descent from the Col du Rosier, coming with just under 60km of the Monument remaining.

The Frenchman was seen lying in the trees at the side of the road, with compatriot Romain Bardet, of rival team DSM climbing down to help.

There is little information available about Alaphilippe’s condition, the team tweeting only that he had abandoned the 257 km Monument. 

However, French television, one of whose commentators is Marion Rousse, Alaphilippe’s partner, reported he was in an ambulance, but conscious and complaining of back pain.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl had been ever-present near the front of the bunch, sitting just behind Bahrain Victorious, who have done much of the controlling throughout the race.

Alaphilippe himself has a great record in La Doyenne, finishing a close second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) last year, and overtaken on the line by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) while celebrating what he thought was victory the year before.

With no big classic wins so far this year the 2022 spring has been a torrid time for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and the team would have been hoping the swashbuckling Frenchman could have turned the opening part of their season around.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

