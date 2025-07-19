'You have to be careful not to lose months instead of days' - Remco Evenepoel quit Tour de France to save season

The double Olympic champion left the race on the third day in the Pyrenees.

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel abandoned the 2025 Tour de France on stage 14 in order to preserve the rest of his season, his Soudal Quick-Step team have said.

The 25-year-old was dropped on the lower slopes of the Col du Tourmalet, the first of the day’s four big climbs, and he climbed into his team’s car shortly after once it became clear that he was unable to keep pace.

