Evenepoel opens up: '[Quitting the Tour] was one of the rawest, most vulnerable moments of my career. I broke and strangely enough, I’m proud of it'

'It’s okay to be human. Sometimes stepping back is the strongest thing you can do,' says the Belgian star

Remco Evenepoel at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

You could see it on his face.

From the first pedal strokes up the Tourmalet, the tension was there. In his eyes, in his posture. The white jersey didn’t shine quite so bright under the grey skies on stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France. Remco Evenepoel’s minutes in this Tour were dwindling, even if he didn’t know it yet. Or maybe he did.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1