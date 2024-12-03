Remco Evenpoel hospitalised and gold S-Works snapped in two after collision with Belgian postal vehicle

'Remco has pain in his shoulder and his hand. Our doctor is working on it,' says Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere

Remco Evenepoel
Tom Thewlis
Remco Evenepoel has reportedly been hospitalised following a training ride crash in which he collided with a post van in Belgium.

Full details of exactly what happened remain unknown, but Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed to Belgian media that Evenepoel has "pain in his shoulder and hand" following on from the incident.

