Remco Evenpoel hospitalised and gold S-Works snapped in two after collision with Belgian postal vehicle

Remco Evenepoel has reportedly been hospitalised following a training ride crash in which he collided with a post van in Belgium.

Full details of exactly what happened remain unknown, but Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed to Belgian media that Evenepoel has "pain in his shoulder and hand" following on from the incident.

The frame of the double Olympic champion’s gold S-Works Tarmac bike was also snapped completely in two by the force of the crash.

The 24-year-old is currently in hospital in Anderlecht with his family, and was said to have been conscious and able to sit upright after the collision.

According to a report in Sporza, Evenepoel was unable to avoid the door of a local post van when it opened in front of him.

"I only know that someone opened his door and Remco crashed into it," Patrick Lefevere told Sporza. "Such accidents unfortunately happen five times a day, people who don't pay attention and open their door."

"Remco has pain in his shoulder and his hand. Our doctor is working on it. His bike broke in two in that incident. But it is better to have his bike in two than his arm," he added.

Evenepoel’s father, Patrick Evenepoel, told Het Nieuwsblad that he had already heard from his son but a full picture of what happened was still not clear.

"We don't know much more ourselves," he said. "He was taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht. He has already sent us a message, so we hope everything is okay. From what I hear, he fell after colliding with the swinging door of a Bpost truck."

A statement from a Bpost spokesperson confirmed that it was one of their drivers involved.

"We confirm that an incident occurred this morning involving a Bpost car and cyclist Remco Evenepoel," the spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot go into the details of the accident, but it goes without saying that the postman and Bpost are fully cooperating with the investigation. The police have arrived on site to make the necessary observations.

"The postman also stayed at the scene until Remco could be taken to the hospital. They are extremely affected by the incident. We wish Remco a speedy recovery and we hope that the consequences for him will be kept to a minimum."

Cycling Weekly contacted Soudal Quick-Step to ask about Evenepoel’s condition. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.