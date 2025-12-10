UCI confirms 2026 WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams – EF Education-Oatly, Lotto Intermarché, NSN Cycling, Uno-X Mobility in, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Cofidis and Roland out

The successful 14 women's and 18 men's teams have been revealed

The women&#039;s peloton at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

The successful 14 Women's WorldTour teams and 18 men's WorldTour teams for 2026 to 2028 have been confirmed by the UCI on Wednesday.

The two men's teams leaving the WorldTour are Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Cofidis, who will be replaced by NSN Cycling and Uno-X Mobility; Lotto, meanwhile, will merge with Intermarché. This has long been expected, but is confirmed with the statement.

There are two new women's ProTeams: Lotto-Intermarché Ladies and Ma Petite Entreprise, while Mayenne Monbana Mypie is the new name for French squad Winspace Orange Seal.

Women's WorldTour 2026-2028

AG Insurance - Soudal
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
EF Education–Oatly
FDJ United-SUEZ
Fenix-Premier Tech
Human Powered Health
Lidl–Trek
Liv AlUla Jayco
Movistar
Picnic PostNL
SD Worx–Protime
Visma-Lease A Bike
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X Mobility

Men's WorldTour 2026-2028

Alpecin-Premier Tech
Bahrain Victorious
Decathlon CMA CGM
EF Education–Easypost
Groupama-FDJ United
Ineos Grenadiers
Jayco AlUla
Lidl-Trek
Lotto-Intermarché
Movistar
NSN Cycling
Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Soudal Quick-Step
Picnic PostNL
Visma-Lease A Bike
UAE Team Emirates XRG
Uno-X Mobility
XDS Astana Team

Women's ProTeams 2026

Cofidis
Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
Lotto-Intermarché Ladies
Ma Petite Entreprise
Mayenne Monbana Mypie
St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
VolkerWessels Cycling

Men's ProTeams 2026

Bardiani CSF
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Cofidis
Equipo Kern Pharma
Euskaltel-Euskadi
Flanders-Baloise
MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
Novo Nordisk
Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Polti VisitMalta
Toscana Nippo Rali
TotalEnergies
Tudor Pro Cycling
Unibet Rose Rockets

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

