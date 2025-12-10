UCI confirms 2026 WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams – EF Education-Oatly, Lotto Intermarché, NSN Cycling, Uno-X Mobility in, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Cofidis and Roland out

The successful 14 Women's WorldTour teams and 18 men's WorldTour teams for 2026 to 2028 have been confirmed by the UCI on Wednesday.

The two men's teams leaving the WorldTour are Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Cofidis, who will be replaced by NSN Cycling and Uno-X Mobility; Lotto, meanwhile, will merge with Intermarché. This has long been expected, but is confirmed with the statement.

Meanwhile, CERATIZIT and Roland have left the Women's WorldTour; they are replaced by just one team, EF Education-Oatly.

Teams were invited to apply for the next WorldTour cycle earlier this year. WorldTour team licences are set for the next three years, with those top-level squads having access to all the biggest races; the applications were assessed on ethical, financial, organisation and administrative criteria, but also sporting. UCI points won in races created a league table, which there was promotion and relegation to and from.

The league tables were based off the last three years for men's teams, and two years for women's teams; those outside of the top 18 and top 14, respectively, faced relegation from the WorldTour. Likewise, ProTeams who were in the top 18 and top 14 squads in the UCI rankings had the potential to be promoted.

Among the details, the names for teams for 2026 have been confirmed, as well as the registration country for each entity too. All have been announced in advance, including Alpecin and Fenix-Deceuninck becoming Alpecin and Fenix-Premier Tech, NSN Cycling, and Decathlon CMA CGM. Lidl-Trek is now registered in Germany, rather than America, after Lidl took over the team.

Both men's and women's Picnic PostNL have been given just a one year WorldTour licence. According to the press release, the UCI has decided "to set conditions related to the financial criterion that must be met in order to permit its extension to the 2027 and 2028 seasons". This is understood to be due to ongoing contract extension discussions with the team's title sponsors.

16 further men's ProTeams, the second division, have been confirmed, along with seven women's ProTeams. These licences only last for 2026.

These include Tom Pidcock's Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Julian Alaphilippe's Tudor Pro Cycling, and Alison Jackson's St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93. Pinarello-Q36.5 and men's Cofidis both applied for the WorldTour, but were not successful.

There are two new women's ProTeams: Lotto-Intermarché Ladies and Ma Petite Entreprise, while Mayenne Monbana Mypie is the new name for French squad Winspace Orange Seal.

On the men's side, meanwhile, there are two new teams at ProTeam level: former Italian Continental squad MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort is now a Hungarian outfit, while George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling has had its status confirmed. The Italian team formerly known as Solution Tech-Vini Fantini is now Toscana Nippo Rali.

The press release concludes: "The UCI thanks all the parties involved and wishes the registered teams an excellent 2026 season."

Women's WorldTour 2026-2028

AG Insurance - Soudal

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

EF Education–Oatly

FDJ United-SUEZ

Fenix-Premier Tech

Human Powered Health

Lidl–Trek

Liv AlUla Jayco

Movistar

Picnic PostNL

SD Worx–Protime

Visma-Lease A Bike

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X Mobility

Men's WorldTour 2026-2028

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Bahrain Victorious

Decathlon CMA CGM

EF Education–Easypost

Groupama-FDJ United

Ineos Grenadiers

Jayco AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Lotto-Intermarché

Movistar

NSN Cycling

Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Picnic PostNL

Visma-Lease A Bike

UAE Team Emirates XRG

Uno-X Mobility

XDS Astana Team

Women's ProTeams 2026

Cofidis

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

Lotto-Intermarché Ladies

Ma Petite Entreprise

Mayenne Monbana Mypie

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

VolkerWessels Cycling

Men's ProTeams 2026

Bardiani CSF

Burgos-Burpellet-BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Cofidis

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Flanders-Baloise

MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Novo Nordisk

Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Polti VisitMalta

Toscana Nippo Rali

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling

Unibet Rose Rockets