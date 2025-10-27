'We have the resources, tools and expertise to take this team to the very top of the sport' – Lidl-Trek now majority-owned by Lidl, aim to be best in the world

Contract signed between Lidl and Trek Bicycle for future of team

Anna Henderson and Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek
Lidl-Trek are now majority owned by Lidl, and with the new agreement, are aiming for the top of cycling.

The team announced on Monday that a contract had been signed between the German supermarket giant and American bike company Trek on Friday, which sees the latter still retain a "significant stake".

"The partnership is based on the strategic goal of transferring Lidl’s organizational excellence to Lidl-Trek and combining the expertise of both co-owners to achieve our ambitious goals. The combined resources and expertise are intended to accelerate the team’s performance development in the coming seasons."

