'We have the resources, tools and expertise to take this team to the very top of the sport' – Lidl-Trek now majority-owned by Lidl, aim to be best in the world

Lidl-Trek are now majority owned by Lidl, and with the new agreement, are aiming for the top of cycling.

The team announced on Monday that a contract had been signed between the German supermarket giant and American bike company Trek on Friday, which sees the latter still retain a "significant stake".

The news first emerged at the end of July; it is the latest move by Lidl into cycling. The team rebranded both its men’s and women’s WorldTour teams in June 2023 after Lidl came on board just before the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Women. Since then, the team's budget has expanded and their goals have risen too.

The deal was reached at Lidl-Trek's October team camp, which took place at Lidl Germany's headquarters in Bad Wimpfen, with over 160 team employees. The HQ will act as the team's home in the future, with a logistics centre and a performance area planned.

A statement reads: "The new ownership structure ensures the stability and the necessary resources to recruit and retain top talent, to invest in a state-of-the-art performance centre and to use the technological expertise of Schwarz Digits, the digital powerhouse of the Schwarz Group.

"Trek Bicycle remains a committed co-owner and the technical partner, continuing its legacy of innovation and deep connection to the sport. The team will continue to race with the same culture, spirit, and dedication that fans around the world have come to know and love."

"Expanding the partnership between Trek and Lidl is the perfect way to cap off an incredible season on the road for Lidl-Trek," Roger Gierhart, the vice-president of Trek Bicycle, said in the press release. "Together, we have the resources, tools and expertise to take this team to the very top of the sport."

"The signing of this contract marks a monumental moment for Lidl-Trek," Thomas Rohregger, Lidl's head of brand partnerships and cycling, added. "We approached this project with immense respect for the legacy that Lidl-Trek has built, and we are now formally and jointly committing to the next chapter.

"The partnership is based on the strategic goal of transferring Lidl’s organizational excellence to Lidl-Trek and combining the expertise of both co-owners to achieve our ambitious goals. The combined resources and expertise are intended to accelerate the team’s performance development in the coming seasons."

Lidl-Trek's men's squad won the points jerseys at all three Grand Tours this year, the first time this has ever been achieved, through Mads Pedersen (Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España), and Jonathan Milan (Tour de France). They won 46 races, and were the third-highest ranked team.

For 2026, they have signed Juan Ayuso, underscoring their aim to be a GC team as well as a force in the Classics and sprints.

Meanwhile, the women's team won 16 times, including two WorldTour victories for GB's Anna Henderson; they were ranked fourth by the UCI at the end of the season.