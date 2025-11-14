'This team means a lot to me' – Fränck Schleck returns to pro cycling with Lidl-Trek as DS, nine years after retiring

Fränk Schleck will return to pro cycling with the squad he left nine years ago, Lidl-Trek, but this time in the team car rather than on the bike.

The 45-year-old retired from pro cycling at the end of 2016, after riding for the various iterations of Trek since 2011. Now, he will be a DS for Lidl-Trek's women's team, working under Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

Schleck was a pro cyclist for 14 years, rising to the top of the sport alongside his brother, Andy, and finished on the podium of the Tour de France in 2011. He served a doping ban for a year in 2012 after testing positive for the diuretic Xipamide during the Tour, returning in 2014.

"It feels amazing to be back," Schleck said. "This team means a lot to me, and there’s a real sense of pride and familiarity returning to a place with so many good memories.

"Coming in from the outside, I could immediately see the energy and direction of the project. The October camp showed me how committed everyone is to pushing standards, and it’s exciting to now be part of that process."

"Personally, I want to contribute as much as I can on and off the field and help the team reach the next level," he continued. "Success for me is seeing us achieve our collective goals. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the team."

The Women's WorldTour squad won 16 races in 2025, including four at WorldTour level. It was the final season for Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk, so next year will prove a new start for the team, which includes Anna Henderson, Niamh Fisher-Black and Elisa Balsamo.

Schleck is the second new DS announced at Lidl-Trek this week, with Bernie Eisel set to join the men's side of the operation. The team is also now majority-owned by Lidl, rather than Trek, in a big shift.