'It’s really special to be reunited now as colleagues' – Ineos Grenadiers sign up Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey as sports directors

Pair add to Ineos performance team, under Geraint Thomas

Elia Viviani in Ineos kit
Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey have joined Ineos Grenadiers as sports directors, strengthening their performance team.

Friday's announcement follows Thursday's that Geraint Thomas will become the head of racing; the pair will work under him.

"I’m thrilled to return to the team that has always felt like home, firstly as a rider but now as part of the staff,” Viviani said.

"I want to give my absolute best to support the riders and share everything I’ve learned throughout my career. The team is entering a new era and I’m excited to be part of this challenge."

"I’ve raced against the Ineos Grenadiers for many years - and even alongside some of the staff earlier in my career - so it’s great to now be working together," Impey said.

"Having started my career as a teammate of Geraint’s [at Barloworld in 2008 and 2009], it’s really special to be reunited now as colleagues. When the opportunity came to join a team with such a clear mission and vision, it was an easy decision to join. I’m excited to get started and hit the ground running in the new year."

