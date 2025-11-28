'It’s really special to be reunited now as colleagues' – Ineos Grenadiers sign up Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey as sports directors

Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey have joined Ineos Grenadiers as sports directors, strengthening their performance team.

Friday's announcement follows Thursday's that Geraint Thomas will become the head of racing; the pair will work under him.

Ineos are currently going through a staffing reshuffle, with sports directors Zak Dempster and Oli Cookson departing for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe.

Viviani rode for the team when it was Team Sky between 2015 and 2017, before rejoining when it was Ineos Grenadiers between 2022 and 2025. He won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in Ineos colours, as well as the Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France.

The Italian sprinter retired at the end of the season after a successful career which saw him win Olympic and World Championship medals on the track, as well as road victories.

"I’m thrilled to return to the team that has always felt like home, firstly as a rider but now as part of the staff,” Viviani said.

"I want to give my absolute best to support the riders and share everything I’ve learned throughout my career. The team is entering a new era and I’m excited to be part of this challenge."

Meanwhile, Impey joins the team from Israel-Premier Tech, where he has been a DS for the last three years. He spent most of his career at Orica GreenEDGE, winning a stage of the Tour de France in 2019, a race he briefly led in 2013.

"I’ve raced against the Ineos Grenadiers for many years - and even alongside some of the staff earlier in my career - so it’s great to now be working together," Impey said.

"Having started my career as a teammate of Geraint’s [at Barloworld in 2008 and 2009], it’s really special to be reunited now as colleagues. When the opportunity came to join a team with such a clear mission and vision, it was an easy decision to join. I’m excited to get started and hit the ground running in the new year."

Thomas added: "Elia and Daryl are excellent additions to our team. Their experience, professionalism and leadership qualities will add real value to the Ineos Grenadiers.

"They will also bring fresh ideas and perspectives into an established environment which is really important for our growth as a team, as we continue to challenge ourselves in every area."