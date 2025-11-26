'Writing this book was emotional and at times difficult' – Philippa York and David Walsh win William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2025

Philippa York has said writing The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me was "emotional and at times difficult" after she won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2025.

The Tour de France travelogue-cum-memoir, co-written with Irish journalist David Walsh, reflects on topics including doping, gender and sports psychology

The Escape, which includes exploration of York's 11 appearances at the Tour between 1983 and 1993, was written by the pair after travelling together during recent editions of the French races.

The award has run since 1989, and is awarded to the best sports book published in the UK.

"I’m quite surprised to win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, but very pleased. I have to thank David [Walsh] for his insight into my life, my situation and for his understanding," York said.

"It was good to spend time with David over those summers at the Tour de France. Writing this book was emotional and at times difficult."

Walsh added: "It feels amazing to win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award. This is an important book because it shows that people in Pippa’s situation are human beings. And of all the human beings I travelled with on the Tour de France, she was maybe the single most wonderful.

"The book was a labour of love in a way, because we had such a good time together. For the book to be awarded the greatest prize in the world of sports writing, it’s overwhelming."

The Escape beat six other shortlisted books to the prestigious title: Finding the Edge by cricketer Sir James Anderson and Felix White; Ultra Women by endurance athletes Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson; States of Play by Miguel Delaney; The Last Bell by Donald McRae; Engulfed by James Montague; and Test Cricket by Tim Wigmore.

Six cycling books have won the award previously, the last being Beryl: In Search of Britain's Greatest Athlete by Jeremy Wilson.

The winner was decided by a judging panel chaired by sports journalist Alyson Rudd, which included former professional footballer Clarke Carlisle, broadcaster Gabby Logan, comedian Elis James, Dame Heather Rabbatts, Mark Lawson and Michelle Walder.

Rudd said: "It proved to be quite the task for the judging panel to settle on a winner, thanks to a heavyweight shortlist of candidates.

"This year’s nominees exemplified the quality of sports writing, across a broad spectrum of topics, shining a light on some of the key issues of our time – power and its influence, self-reflection and the hidden stories behind elite performance.

"Pippa and David ultimately collected this year’s prize thanks to the engaging narrative of The Escape, a tour de force which explored both the troubled past of cycling and Pippa’s own personal journey, told through the lens of a travelogue style which emphasised the beauty and history of one of sport’s greatest spectacles."