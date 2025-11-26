'Writing this book was emotional and at times difficult' – Philippa York and David Walsh win William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2025

Pair win prestigious sports book award for The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me

Philippa York has said writing The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me was "emotional and at times difficult" after she won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2025.

The Tour de France travelogue-cum-memoir, co-written with Irish journalist David Walsh, reflects on topics including doping, gender and sports psychology

"I’m quite surprised to win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, but very pleased. I have to thank David [Walsh] for his insight into my life, my situation and for his understanding," York said.

Walsh added: "It feels amazing to win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award. This is an important book because it shows that people in Pippa’s situation are human beings. And of all the human beings I travelled with on the Tour de France, she was maybe the single most wonderful.

"The book was a labour of love in a way, because we had such a good time together. For the book to be awarded the greatest prize in the world of sports writing, it’s overwhelming."

"This year’s nominees exemplified the quality of sports writing, across a broad spectrum of topics, shining a light on some of the key issues of our time – power and its influence, self-reflection and the hidden stories behind elite performance.

"Pippa and David ultimately collected this year’s prize thanks to the engaging narrative of The Escape, a tour de force which explored both the troubled past of cycling and Pippa’s own personal journey, told through the lens of a travelogue style which emphasised the beauty and history of one of sport’s greatest spectacles."

