Friday cycling quiz - are you ready for the 2026 season?
Have you been paying attention to where and when the major races are this season? Then you're all set for scoring top marks in this week's quiz
The Friday cycling quiz is back in 2026, and kicking off with a look ahead to the racing season. Ten questions to test your knowledge of not just the upcoming races, but the teams who take part in them. From changing race dates to new host cities, the answers below were all covered in news stories in late 2025. If that feels like a life time ago, then use the quiz to jog your memory.
Once your done, share it with your friends and see if they can beat you. If you need some help along the way, the quiz can take away a wrong answer to improve your odds of getting it right. Good luck!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
