'The first goal is already achieved, to win a race' – 19-year-old French phenom takes first pro victory, beating João Almeida, Juan Ayuso and Oscar Onley at Volta ao Algarve

Young French star Paul Seixas took his first ever professional victory on Thursday, beating Grand Tour stalwarts Juan Ayuso, João Almeida and Oscar Onley on stage two of the Volta ao Algarve.

Atop the Alto de Foia, Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM attacked late, and managed to hold off Lidl-Trek's Ayuso to the line. However, Ayuso climbed into the race lead as the pair finished on the same time, separated by countback.

Almeida of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and his former teammate Ayuso would have been favourites on the category one climb, with Ineos Grenadiers' Onley up there too, but Seixas belied his age and experience to triumph. These four were joined by Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM) in the final two kilometres up the Foia.

"It's perfect, first pro win in Portugal, that has meaning," Seixas said post-stage. "For the moment, the first goal is already achieved, to win a race. I won today, it's amazing.

"I guess there was a lot of rhythm, and at the start of the last climb, it was a bit hectic with a crash. I started to follow at first, and then I tried to make a big rhythm, but Juan Ayuso and João Almeida wouldn't cooperate with me, or not a lot, so I was afraid that we would be caught by some riders. It was only two, and one of my teammates, so it was perfect for me.

"Matthew did a great job to push everyone to the limit, and then João attacked a lot a lot, but I knew I had to wait for my moment. I just kept as much energy as I can, and then did a good sprint, even if I was a bit lost with all the corners in the end. I managed to take it so I'm really happy for me, and the team did an amazing job today. It was a perfect day for the team, and a good reward for our work."

It was the first proper test for many of the riders in the peloton on Thursday, including for Ayuso and Onley, both at new teams. However, it was a rider younger than them, the winner of last year's Tour de l'Avenir, who triumphed.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just 16 seconds separate the top five on general classification – the riders named above – heading into Friday's individual time trial. There is one more mountain test, on stage five, where the race should ultimately be decided.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) won stage four of the UAE Tour, which finished in a bunch sprint, while Iván Romeo (Movistar) escaped to victory on stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol in Spain.