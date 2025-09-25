'The start of an important new chapter in my career' – Juan Ayuso signs for Lid-Trek until 2030 after leaving UAE Team Emirates-XRG contract early

Juan Ayuso will ride for Lidl-Trek next year, signing a five-year contract with the team, after leaving his UAE Team Emirates-XRG contract early.

The Spanish rider, a two-time stage winner at this year's Vuelta a España, is considered one of the most promising general classification riders in the peloton. He won Tirreno-Adriatico this year, has won a stage of the Giro d'Italia, and also finished on the podium of his first Vuelta in 2022.

However, his contract with UAE, which ran until 2028, was terminated due to "differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy".

Due to those differences, the 23-year-old will ride for Lidl-Trek next season, it was announced on Thursday morning, although he will race in UAE colours for the rest of the year.

"I’m really excited," Ayuso said in a press release. "Joining Lidl-Trek is the start of an important new chapter in my career, and I’m motivated to keep growing as a rider. Change always brings new energy and ambitions, so I can’t wait to get started.

"From the outside you can see the team has built a strong identity, with a lot of unity and ambition. The long-term project they’re putting together is something quite unique and special. It feels like a place where I can take the next step in my development, surrounded by riders and staff who share the same goals. I want to keep improving in the biggest races; the Team has the ambition to become the best team in the world, so I’m really looking forward to contributing to that success.

"I feel super grateful towards the team for giving me this opportunity and their confidence. I can’t wait to wear the Lidl-Trek jersey."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For their part, Lidl-Trek's Luca Guercilena, said: "Juan is one of the brightest young talents in cycling. He is already one of the best climbers and time trialists in the world, which makes for a very exciting package.

"At only 23 years old, he still has room to grow, and we are committed to giving him all the support he needs to reach his full potential. Bringing Juan on board is an important step in our long-term vision, and we are excited to see what we can achieve together in the years ahead."

Ayuso is set to race the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, this weekend, before heading to the European Championships and then Il Lombardia.