'I was told from the car to play like this – it's not something I really enjoy': Juan Ayuso outwits breakaway rival on Vuelta a España stage 12

Juan Ayuso outgunned breakaway companion Javier Romo to take a second Vuelta a España stage win at at Los Corrales de Buelna on stage 12.

The Spanish UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, who has been in the media over the last few days following a controversial announcement about his departure from the team, attacked from a huge breakaway group with 26km of the mountainous stage to ride.

Countryman Romo (Movistar) tagged along, and the pair managed build enough of a lead to keep them out front to the finish, where Ayuso proved the strongest in a two-up sprint.

The pair did not always work well together, with Ayuso calling for Romo to work harder in the early stages and vice versa later on.

Ayuso said: "I had to play my cards and uh, I played the final Ks saying that I really wanted the stage and he had to put more (in) if he wanted to arrive [at the finish]," Ayuso said afterwards.

"I was told from the car to play like this. It's not something I really enjoy, not cooperating fully. But sometimes you have to play smart, and that's what I did in the final," he said.

He added: "In the sprint, I know this road a lot because this is where it finishes in the junior races also, so I knew how to time my sprint and yeah, it went out perfectly."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the main group of GC favourites finishing several minutes down on Ayuso and many of the other members of the original 40-man breakaway, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) retained the GC lead.

The stage appeared to run smoothly in spite of concerns about pro-Palestine protestors, whose presence led to yesterday's stage finish in Bilbao being neutralised, with no winner awarded and GC times taken at the 3km to go mark.

More to follow...

Result

Vuelta a España 2025, stage 12: Laredo > Los Corrales de Buelna (144.9km)

1. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 3:16:21

2. Javier Romo (Spa) Movistar, at s.t.

3. Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +13s

4. Victor Campanaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +17s

5. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek,

6. Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe, both at s.t.

7. Damian Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +18s

8. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious, at s.t.

9. Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar

10. Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, both at s.t.