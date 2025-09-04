'I was told from the car to play like this – it's not something I really enjoy': Juan Ayuso outwits breakaway rival on Vuelta a España stage 12

The Spaniard outsprinted his breakaway rival after 26km out front

Juan Ayuso wins stage 12 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Juan Ayuso outgunned breakaway companion Javier Romo to take a second Vuelta a España stage win at at Los Corrales de Buelna on stage 12.

The Spanish UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, who has been in the media over the last few days following a controversial announcement about his departure from the team, attacked from a huge breakaway group with 26km of the mountainous stage to ride.

Result

Vuelta a España 2025, stage 12: Laredo > Los Corrales de Buelna (144.9km)

1. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 3:16:21
2. Javier Romo (Spa) Movistar, at s.t.
3. Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +13s
4. Victor Campanaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +17s
5. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek,
6. Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe, both at s.t.
7. Damian Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +18s
8. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious, at s.t.
9. Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
10. Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, both at s.t.

