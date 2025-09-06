Marc Soler wins Vuelta a España stage 14 from breakaway as Joao Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard deadlocked once more

Marc Soler laid down a characteristically flamboyant attacking performance to take stage 14 of La Vuelta a España on the mountain-top finish to the Alto de la Farrapona.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider was the only survivor from a large early breakaway and finished the stage 39 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) who rounded Soler's team-mate Joao Almeida in the final few metres to take second ahead of the Portuguese rider.

That means that the Danish two-time Tour de France winner has extended his lead in the maillot rojo by a further two seconds over Almeida.

Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked in the last kilometre to shorten his deficit to Tom Pidcock's (Q36.5) podium place.

Soler had attacked in the valley ahead of the Alto de la Farrapona to break clear of his breakaway companions.

He took UAE Team Emirates-XRG's seventh win of this race and his fourth career stage win at La Vuelta after victories in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

"It's unbelievable. I cannot explain, and 50% of the stages we've won, that's amazing," Soler said after the finish.

"An unexpected day, but I'm very happy. The idea was not to be in the break, but once Victor Campenaerts [Visma-Lease a Bike) got across, I went in there too and followed him, and once I was there, I played the game."

"I knew the valley road afterwards up to Farrapona was a very hard one; if you get a gap there, then you can keep it. I was worried about the wind, but it turned out OK."

How it happened

Vingegaard beats Almeida to the line in closing stages (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the inhumane slopes of the Angliru transformed the look of the GC on the previous stage, stage 14 of the 2025 Vuelta a España was another savage mountain test through the Asturias region.

With two first category climbs to contend with at the back-end of the day, dozens of riders were motivated to get away in the early breakaway. 22 riders eventually made it clear of the bunch, including Marc Soler, Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) and Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious). The group built their lead towards five minutes as the climbs approached.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG took control of the front heading onto the first of two concluding first-category climbs with 40km to go. With gradients above 10% for much of the ascent, they were keen to inflict pain on their rivals. Juan Ayuso did his work on the front in the second half of the Puerto de San Llaurienzu (9.9km at 8.6%), shredding the group down to around 15 as the gap to the front dropped below four minutes at the top.

On the valley road heading into the final climb of the Alto de la Farrapona (16.8km at 6%), Soler moved clear of the breakaway as his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team-mates led the bunch behind with a deficit of three minutes heading onto the climb. Soler built a solid lead over the break and had more than two-and-a-half minutes over the red jersey group with 4km to go. Pickering was putting in the best performance of his career so far by attacking the chase group in pursuit of Soler.

Behind, Felix Großchartner was the last man left for Almeida. The pace was strong, without any riders from the GC battle being dropped early. With 2.5km to go, Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) got on the front for team-mate Hindley. The Italian lifted the pace in the group and thinned it down further.

Soler was holding the gap to the group of favourites at a comfortable distance despite Pellizzari’s pace. The favourites were swinging on the back of the white jersey’s wheel as Pickering was caught in the final kilometre.

With 800 metres left, Hindley attacked with Almeida and Vingegaard in the wheel. It was down to Pidcock to chase the Australian down, but Q36.5 man was fading. Felix Gall (Decathlon-AG2R) took on the chase as Pidcock bobbed up and down, fighting to stay in touch in the closing metres.

Soler took his fourth Vuelta stage win as Vingegaard took second ahead of Almeida, slightly extending his overall lead. Hindley finished ten seconds ahead of Pidcock to close in on that final podium spot.

Results

Vuelta a España 2025 stage 14: Avilés > Alto de la Farrapona (135.9km)

1. Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 03:48:22

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +39s

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +39s

4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +43s

5. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +48s

6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +53s

7. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech

8. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, all same time

10. Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious, +1:25

General Classification after stage 14

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 53:29:49

2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +48s

3. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +2:38

4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:10

5. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +3:30

6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +4:21

7. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +4:53

8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +5:46

9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious, +6:33

10. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +8:52