'I still love the racing, the camaraderie and the purpose we all share' – five Ineos Grenadiers riders sign extensions, including two stalwarts

Five Ineos Grenadiers riders have had their contracts extended, including two stalwarts, it was revealed on Friday afternoon.

Michał Kwiatkowski and Ben Swift are among the five that will continue to ride into 2026, along with Lucas Hamilton, Kim Heiduk and Brandon Rivera.

Kwiatkowski, 35, joined Team Sky in 2016, and the former world champion will continue with the squad until at least 2028. Meanwhile, Swift was part of the original Team Sky lineup in 2010, and has been at the squad ever since, apart from two years he spent at UAE Team Emirates.

In a press release, the former said: "“It feels natural to stay. I love the atmosphere, the people and the way we work. I’m not here to stay in my comfort zone, I’m here because this is where I push myself every day. I feel joy when things go well and I feel supported when they don’t. That’s cycling - one day you’re on top of the world, the next you’re fighting through a tough moment. It’s been an amazing journey so far, but it’s not over yet.

"This team has been my home for so many years, and I still feel the same hunger and motivation every time I pin on a number. What keeps me here is the people, the trust and the shared ambition to keep performing at the highest level."

Kwiatkowski had an interrupted season after suffering a knee injury at Strade Bianche; he has won Amstel Gold Race twice, Milan-San Remo, and two stages at the Tour de France in a decorated career.

Swift, 38, has become a reliable road captain at Ineos, after being a sprinter earlier in his career. "This team has been such a big part of my life and to head into an 18th season as a pro is fantastic," he said. "I still love the racing, the camaraderie and the purpose we all share. It’s a privilege to help guide the younger riders and play my part in the next chapter of the Grenadiers.

"Our team is on a real upward trajectory and I am looking forward to playing a role in that progression. I can’t wait to kick off the 2026 season and to get racing."

The press release says that he will "continue for another season", implying it might be his last. It has been reported elsewhere that Swift is in the process of his sports director qualifications.

Hamilton has a two-year extension, while Heiduk and Rivera have one more season.

Geraint Thomas, Ineos' newly installed director of racing, said: "It’s brilliant to have these five lads continue with us. They all bring something a bit different and they’ll be key to what we want to do next season.

"With Kwiato, he’s been part of the biggest victories in the team both on a personal level and also in a supporting role, so keeping him involved and having his experience in the rider group is hugely beneficial.

"Kim and Brandon have come on loads since joining the team. They’re just so solid - it doesn’t matter what the race is, they go there, are good and give their absolute best.

"Lucas only joined last year, but he’s a great character to have around with a typical Aussie spirit which we’ve always had to some extent over the years. He had a really strong Giro, impressed across a range of other stage races and will have plenty to contribute in the coming seasons.

"And then there’s Swifty. He’s the elder statesman now, but last season he proved exactly why experience counts. He did a bit of everything, across loads of races, and every single time he was just rock solid. Swifty sets the tone for the younger lads coming through and will play a big part in helping them get to know what bike racing is all about."

Ineos Grenadiers have announced three new signings for 2026: Kévin Vaquelin, Dorian Godon and Embret Svestad-Bårdseng.

Earlier this week, Daniel Benson reported that the team are closing in on signing Australian sprinter Sam Welsford, and that there is interest in signing Oscar Onley, too.