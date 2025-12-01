'Biniam represents everything we love about cycling' – Biniam Girmay joins NSN Cycling, the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech

Days after it was announced he was leaving Intermarché-Wanty, Biniam Girmay has been revealed as an NSN Cycling rider.

The Eritrean joins the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech on a three-year deal, a press release on Monday morning said. He will be "a marquee rider ahead of a bold new era for the team".

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Biniam to NSN Cycling Team," general manager Kjell Carlström said. "Not only will 2026 mark a new chapter for the team, but it also represents one for Biniam and I couldn’t think of a better time to embark on a new chapter together."

"Biniam represents everything we love about cycling. His talent is obvious, but his humility and drive are what make him an extraordinary cyclist. From the first conversation, it was clear he shares our vision both on and off the bike and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic fit and will be a leader of our team, inspiring our riders and the entire cycling community."

"I’m really happy to be here, especially with a new atmosphere and a new beginning, for me and for the team," Girmay himself explained. "As a rider, I always like to have a good environment, especially inside the team and I already heard a lot of positive things from my new teammates. When I look back at the last two years of the team, the team has improved so much. There is a really good team spirit.

"Looking at the team’s sprint train, they were always really strong, especially how they stayed together and motivated each other. I heard them many times during races, motivating each other so much, so I’m really looking forward to working together. I see a great opportunity with NSN Cycling Team and I feel that this is the best thing for my future."

The sprinter, a three-time Tour de France stage winner, had a contract with Intermarché-Wanty which ran until 2028, but amid the Lotto-Intermarché merger, has been allowed to leave.

After joining that team in 2021 from DELKO, Girmay became the first black African man to win a Grand Tour stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2022, and went on to become the first African male to win the green jersey at the Tour in 2024, when he won three stages. He also made history by winning Gent-Wevelgem in 2022.

However, Girmay said his eyes are on the future, not on what he has achieved in the past. "To be honest, I never look back at what I achieved. I always look to the future," he said. "I always care what the next step is. What’s done is already done, so I don’t want to look back or be satisfied. I always want to do more. My main objective for the future, because I’m still only 25, is simple – to win bike races.

"I really love to win at the Classics, and, for the moment, I only won Gent–Wevelgem so I still want to achieve more together with the team. I believe one day we can win one of the biggest races in cycling together."

NSN Cycling was created earlier this month after the Israel-Premier Tech licence was bought. The squad is expected to be at WorldTour level next year.