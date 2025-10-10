'Serious concerns from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience' – Derek Gee opens up on Israel-Premier Tech contract termination

Derek Gee has said that he attempted to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech due to "serious concerns" over safety and a "personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience".

The Canadian rider and Israel-Premier Tech revealed that he had given notice of terminating his contract in August. He was set to ride the Vuelta a España, but was pulled from the team at late notice. The case is now being dealt with by cycling's governing body, the UCI.

Gee has also said that he is facing paying damages of around €30 million to his team.

At the Vuelta and since, Israel-Premier Tech faced persistent protests over their presence in the race from pro-Palestine activists in Spain; stages were shortened or cancelled, and the team changed jerseys to one without 'Israel' on it.

In a post on social media when the news of his termination attempt came out, Gee said "certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable". It followed Israel-Premier Tech releasing a statement last week saying that Gee's contract was still valid and would last until 2028.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old gave more details: "I would like to address and clarify some speculation regarding my current situation, following recent public statements made by my former team that my case is currently with the UCI arbitral board.

"I know many people have been expecting an update, and while I cannot comment on any ongoing proceedings, I feel it is very important to share my side of the story.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I terminated my contract with just cause, as is every person's right when they are unable to continue performing their work under the existing circumstances," he added. "This decision was not taken lightly - it followed an irreparable relationship with the team principal, as well as serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience.

"But what moves me most is how, when human issues are involved, money becomes the headline; money was not the issue that led to my termination. Leaving has meant the risk of having no team or protection if I get injured without [a] contract. It is a risk I was and am still willing - to take, as I was simply unable to continue racing for the team."

Gee's statement continued: "I understand the team sees it differently, and that this will be for the competent authorities to decide; however, I am now facing what I understand to be a damages claim said to exceed approximately 30 million euros - for doing nothing more than exercising my fundamental rights as a professional and a person.

"These are not the kind of numbers, or the kind of situation, any athlete expects when they dream of becoming a professional cyclist, and I believe it flies in the face of the very values that sport seeks to uphold. These actions are also a reflection of the very issues that led to the breakdown of the relationship to begin with.

"It strengthens my belief that leaving the team was the right decision, regardless of the recent announcement of branding changes and cosmetic structural shifts."

Israel's war in Gaza has killed at least 64,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, with much of the region destroyed. It was launched in response to the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, which killed 1,200 people, with 251 hostages being taken.

On Monday, it was announced that Israel-Premier Tech will be renamed and rebranded for the 2026 season, "moving away from its current Israeli identity". Co-owner Sylvan Adams is also to step back from "day-to-day involvement with the pro cycling team".

Israel-Premier Tech has not commented on Gee's statement publicly, but on Friday announced the extension of four riders' contracts – George Bennett, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Hofstetter, and Nickl Schultz.