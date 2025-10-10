'Serious concerns from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience' – Derek Gee opens up on Israel-Premier Tech contract termination

Canadian says that he might owe €30 million to team in damages

Derek Gee has said that he attempted to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech due to "serious concerns" over safety and a "personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience".

The Canadian rider and Israel-Premier Tech revealed that he had given notice of terminating his contract in August. He was set to ride the Vuelta a España, but was pulled from the team at late notice. The case is now being dealt with by cycling's governing body, the UCI.

Gee has also said that he is facing paying damages of around €30 million to his team.

Israel-Premier Tech has not commented on Gee's statement publicly, but on Friday announced the extension of four riders' contracts – George Bennett, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Hofstetter, and Nickl Schultz.

