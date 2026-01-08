Chloé Dygert launches fundraiser in support of track star Sarah Hammer amid serious health battle

America’s most decorated track cyclist has undergone seven surgeries and faces respiratory complications and mounting medical costs after a sudden vascular emergency

Sarah Hammer-Kroening
(Image credit: Getty Images)

American cyclist Chloé Dygert (Canyon–SRAM Zondacrypto)has launched a fundraising campaign to help former teammate and decorated track cyclist Sarah Hammer-Kroening, who faces a series of severe medical complications, mounting medical bills and an uncertain road ahead.

Dygert, a celebrated cyclist in her own right, announced the fundraiser on behalf of Hammer-Kroening, describing her longtime friend as "strong, independent, deeply proud, and a devoted mother" who would "never ask for help like this herself, even when she truly needs it."

Hammer-Kroening, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished track cyclists in U.S. history, is a four-time Olympic medalist and an eight-time world champion. She competed in three Olympic Games (2008, 2012, 2016) and was a cornerstone of Team USA’s success in the team pursuit. Dygert and Hammer-Kroening became close during the buildup to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, which were Hammer’s final Games and Dygert’s first. Dygert described Hammer-Kroening as a "big sister, steady, protective, and always looking out for me."

According to Dygert, Hammer-Kroening’s health issues began suddenly on May 14, 2025, when she experienced "severe and uncontrollable pain in her left arm." The following morning, she was rushed to the emergency department and ultimately life-flighted for emergency vascular surgery.

“Any support helps,” Dygert said. “And if you are not in a position to donate, simply sharing this page means more than you know.”

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

