Chloé Dygert launches fundraiser in support of track star Sarah Hammer amid serious health battle

American cyclist Chloé Dygert (Canyon–SRAM Zondacrypto)has launched a fundraising campaign to help former teammate and decorated track cyclist Sarah Hammer-Kroening, who faces a series of severe medical complications, mounting medical bills and an uncertain road ahead.

Dygert, a celebrated cyclist in her own right, announced the fundraiser on behalf of Hammer-Kroening, describing her longtime friend as "strong, independent, deeply proud, and a devoted mother" who would "never ask for help like this herself, even when she truly needs it."

Hammer-Kroening, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished track cyclists in U.S. history, is a four-time Olympic medalist and an eight-time world champion. She competed in three Olympic Games (2008, 2012, 2016) and was a cornerstone of Team USA’s success in the team pursuit. Dygert and Hammer-Kroening became close during the buildup to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, which were Hammer’s final Games and Dygert’s first. Dygert described Hammer-Kroening as a "big sister, steady, protective, and always looking out for me."

Since retiring from elite competition in September 2017, Hammer-Kroening has continued to serve the sport as a coach and the Associate Director of High Performance for the paralympic cycling program.

According to Dygert, Hammer-Kroening’s health issues began suddenly on May 14, 2025, when she experienced "severe and uncontrollable pain in her left arm." The following morning, she was rushed to the emergency department and ultimately life-flighted for emergency vascular surgery.

In an effort to save her arm, Hammer-Kroening underwent five surgeries in four days. These were successful, but complications are ongoing.

Dygert reports that Hammer-Kroening has undergone seven surgeries thus far, with at least one more still ahead. Complications from the procedures led to paralysis of her diaphragm, significantly affecting her breathing. As a result, she requires supplemental oxygen for much of the day and continues to undergo medical treatment, care and rehabilitation.

Hammer-Kroening has not made any public statements about her condition, but Dygert reveals that it's been "a long and exhausting road."

Beyond the physical toll, the financial burden has been heavy. Dygert notes that the medical care required throughout 2025 has resulted in "a significant and overwhelming amount of medical bills, many of which remain outstanding." Hammer-Kroeningis also facing the possibility of another surgery in 2026, a procedure that has been denied by insurance and is currently under appeal.

"She must be prepared for the possibility of moving forward with surgery out of pocket if approval does not come in time. Managing existing medical bills while preparing for potential future costs has created an enormous financial strain," Dygert says.

"She would never ask for financial support herself, which is why I am doing it for her. This is not about charity. It is about community, compassion, and stepping in when someone who has always carried herself with quiet strength needs support. She has spent her life taking care of others. Right now, I want to make sure she feels that same care coming back to her."

Funds raised will go toward medical bills and surgical expenses from 2025 as well as the anticipated medical and surgical costs in 2026. The fundraising goal is $30,000, and the campaign is hosted on GoFundMe.

“Any support helps,” Dygert said. “And if you are not in a position to donate, simply sharing this page means more than you know.”