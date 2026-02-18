'We will take our sport to the next level' – UCI-led overhaul launched to give bike racing more long-term appeal and stability

Cycling's governing body has launched a wide-ranging consultation with a view to improving the sport's organisation

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
UAE Tour 2026 peloton viewed from above
Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has launched a wide-ranging consultation with a view to improving the way the sport of professional road cycling is set out and organised, and mining more of its potential.

The aim, says the UCI, is to "develop the sector's organisational model in order to strengthen its long-term appeal".

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

