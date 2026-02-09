Are we seeing the doors open for Winter Olympics cyclo-cross? World federations soften their stance on 'snow and ice'

Other sporting federations could give the thumbs-up to cyclo-cross and cross-country running for participation in the 2030 Games if their governing bodies don't seek remuneration for it, according to reports in Belgian media.

The multiple world governing bodies of the Winter Olympic Federations group, including those presiding over skating, skiing and biathlon, had already voiced objections to the inclusion of the new sports, on the grounds that they lacked the requisite 'snow and ice' ingredients.

However, those federations have now said they could agree to the involvement of cyclo-cross and cross-country in the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will be held in the French Alps, on the proviso that neither the UCI nor the IAAF (International Athletics Federation) sought to claim any money for it, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Doing so would see the fees distributed by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to participating federations potentially diluted, suggesting that objections to the expansion of the Games are rooted more in money than in maintaining the 'snow and ice' tradition.

The previous statement from the Winter Olympic Federations in November labelled the attempt to include the news sports "piecemeal proposals" that would "dilute the [Winter Olympics] brand".

“The Winter Olympic Federations are firm in our belief that such an approach would dilute the brand, heritage, and identity that make the Olympic Winter Games unique — a celebration of sports practiced on snow and ice, with distinct culture, athletes, and fields of play,” said the group of sports, which include skiing, skating, biathlon, curling, luge, bobsled and skeleton.

A decision was originally set to be made on the new sports this month, but has since been pushed back until June.

IOC member Lord Coe, who is a supporter of introducing the two new sports along with UCI president David Lappartient, said back in October that "there’s a good chance it’ll happen. And I think it’s come at the right moment, because [IOC president] Kirsty Coventry is certainly prepared to think differently about the programme....”

Great Britain national cyclo-cross coach Matt Ellis told Cycling Weekly at the time: "From a GB perspective it's massively exciting – It would, I believe, dramatically change everything."

Top British rider Cameron Mason added: "I know what [Olympic inclusion] means. I know what money comes with it, I know what resources come with it and I know the hype that comes with. Even from the view of the public, I know what it brings," he said. "For a niche sport like cyclo-cross, there's [even] more to be gained from it, because it's just an unknown sport in the UK."