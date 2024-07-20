UCI President: It's good people are asking doping questions at Tour de France

David Lappartient says more needs to be invested in anti-doping research

David Lappartient, the president of the UCI
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

The president of cycling's governing body has said that it is a good thing that doping questions are being asked about performances at Tour de France, as he said more should be invested in anti-doping research.

In an interview with French newspaper La Telegramme, David Lappartient, the president of the UCI, said that he is in charge of a "robust anti-doping program". There have been no doping positives at this year's race, but climbing speeds are faster than ever.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

