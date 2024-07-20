What is carbon monoxide inhalation, the controversial but legal practice people at the Tour de France can't stop talking about?

UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Israel-Premier Tech have confirmed that their riders occasionally inhale carbon monoxide for the purpose of optimising altitude training

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

In the past week, the Tour de France has been abuzz with talk around carbon monoxide (CO) inhalation, with both Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard confirming their previous use of the controversial but legal practice.

An Escape Collective investigation towards the end of the Tour’s second week introduced the concept of CO inhalation to the wider public, detailing how athletes across various sports are turning to the technique to optimise their altitude training and potentially improve their body’s blood levels. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸