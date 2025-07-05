Exclusive: UCI set to approve ketones use after four-year study

The news will prompt a mixed response in the peloton

The UCI is set to approve the use of ketone supplements in the peloton, after a multi-year study into the product has concluded that they are safe and do not offer a significant performance enhancement to users.

Ketones are naturally produced by the liver when the body burns fat instead of glucose for energy, and synthetic ketones have been on the market for almost two decades.

