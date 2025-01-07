Are ketones cycling rocket fuel or over-priced hype?

Rob Kemp weighs up the evidence for the use of ketone supplements as a performance aid

Ketones are a type of organic compound produced by the liver when the body is low in available carbohydrate and raised levels of fatty acids are circulating in the blood. This commonly occurs during prolonged endurance exercise – e.g. a long, ride – or while adhering to a strict low-carb diet. Essentially, it’s a symptom of starvation. “During this state of ‘ketosis’, ketones are used as a fuel source by the muscle, brain and heart,” says James Moran, registered dietitian and performance nutritionist at Marylebone Health.

Portrait of James Moran
James Moran

James Moran is a performance nutritionist and registered dietitian who has over 10 years of experience in clinical and sports nutrition. He has worked with top endurance athletes and teams, including Team GB, British Cycling, and Ineos Grenadiers. Currently, he is head of nutrition for the Uno-X team.

Portrait of Mark Fell
Marc Fell

Marc Fell is a performance nutritionist with Science in Sport Performance Solutions, working with Ineos Grenadiers. He also has experience in Premier League football and Olympic athletics. Fell holds multiple degrees in sport nutrition and exercise science.

