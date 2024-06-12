Opiate-based painkiller 'ten times stronger than Tramadol' not banned, worries cycling's authorities

UCI and the Movement for Credible Cycling have raised concerns, according to reports

A general view of the Tour de Suisse peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

An opiate-based painkiller "ten times" stronger than Tramadol, which is yet to be banned, is raising concerns within the UCI and the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), according to a report by Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

Tapentadol was raised at a meeting of the Professional Cycling Council last month, according to Le Temps, with cycling's governing body, the UCI, apparently worried about its use within professional cycling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest