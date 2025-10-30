'Incredibly dangerous and exhausting': retiring Ineos Grenadiers rider reflects on how bike racing has changed

Italy's Salvatore Puccio also details harsh modern training regimes and says the crashes on TV are just 'one per cent' of what goes on

Salvatore Puccio awarded laurel wreath by team-mate ahead of the final race of his career - Il Lombardia 2025
While training and nutrition may have improved exponentially throughout the 21 century, it hasn't made the business of racing any easier, retiring Ineos Grenadiers rider Salvatore Puccio has said. In fact, he said, it's only getting harder – and more dangerous.

In an interview with Tutto Bicci, the 36-year-old talked about both the improvements and the hardships of a sport that he called "Incredibly dangerous and exhausting".

"There's been a revolution in nutrition," he added. "Once upon a time, after an omelette, you'd do a regular five-hour fast. Now you start training with specific, personalized sessions, with pockets full of gels. You have to get used to absorbing 120 grams an hour – a lot.

Puccio spent a career as a dedicated helper to the team's better known riders, and while he has never ridden the Tour de France, he rode 10 Giri d'Italia – including supporting Chris Froome to victory in 2018 – and seven Vueltas a España.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

