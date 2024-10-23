I tried Zwift’s three hardest training sessions and broke the pain barrier

We pitch Zwift’s three toughest pre-programmed training sessions head to head to ascertain which one hurts the most

Indoor training
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

Something unusual happens to the space time continuum during Zwift workouts – it tends to slow down or speed up according to the intensity of the effort. I once did a two-minute Vo2 max interval that took at least an hour to complete, and don’t ask about my last 2x20min threshold session, I must’ve been in the shed for several days. On the contrary, recovery periods get the fast-forward treatment - five minutes of breathing space becomes a fleeting few seconds before it’s back to the coalface for another purgatorial high-end battering.

Yes, Zwift workouts - at least at threshold and beyond - are a test of both mental and physical fortitude. But which session, pre-programmed onto the indoor training app, is the toughest? We took on the three which have garnered the most misery with a view to settling the podium placings once and for all.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1