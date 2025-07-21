'Sometimes it can still feel like a maze' - how female professional cyclists deal with periods

The Tour de France Femmes begins on Saturday, and for some riders in the peloton, the race will come at the wrong time in their menstrual cycle

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

It is now only five days until 154 of the world’s best cyclists arrive in France for a week of racing in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

At this stage before the Grand Départ in Vannes, riders are likely fine-tuning their nutrition, finishing the last of their long preparation rides before pre-race recovery kicks in. It's almost exactly what the men would be considering in this window before a big race – except for one, crucial thing.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1