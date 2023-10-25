Tour de France Femmes 2024 route: Alpe d'Huez finale confirmed

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will conclude at the summit of the iconic Alpe d'Huez climb, race organiser ASO has announced.

The route for the third edition of the race was unveiled in a presentation inside Paris's Palais des Congrès on Wednesday.

Next year's race will begin on 12 August, the day after the Paris Olympics, and will offer eight stages across seven days.

Presenting the route, race director Marion Rousse said: "From Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez, from the Netherlands to the Dutch mountain, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will count eight stages over a 946km route, visiting three countries."

As was revealed in July, the Grand Départ will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, marking the first time the race has ventured outside of France. Two stages will then be held on day two, with a 67km road race in the morning, and a 6.3km individual time trial in the afternoon.

Stage four pays tribute to Liège-Bastogne-Liège, starting in the Dutch city of Valkenburg and finishing across the Belgian border in Liège. The 122km stage will feature the Monument's classic climbs of the Côte de la Redoute and the Côte de la Roche aux Faucons.

The peloton will race on French roads for the first time on stage five, with an undulating parcours into Amnéville in the Grand Est.

On stage six, a passage through the Vosges provides an amuse-bouche of mountains, before a challenging final weekend in the Alps.

Stages seven and eight bring a finale of back-to-back summit finishes, starring the ski resorts of Le Grand-Bornand and Alpe d'Huez.

The final day counts almost 4,000m of climbing, with the peloton scaling the 20km-long Col du Glandon before taking on the Alpe's 21 leg-sapping hairpins.

"Those last two days are real mountain days," Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech Roland), the highest placed Brit in the 2023 edition, told Cycling Weekly. "I'm really excited about consecutive, back-to-back summit finishes. Obviously finishing on Alpe d'Huez is going to make for an incredible race.

"I think the really decisive days are going to be those last two days. That will be where the final GC will be decided."

Last year, the Tour de France Femmes reached new heights with its first mountaintop finish, which came on the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrénées. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won the stage, took the yellow jersey and went on to secure the overall title.

Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 route Stage Day Start FInish Distance Type 1 12 Aug Rotterdam The Hague 124km Flat 2 13 Aug Dordrecht Rotterdam 67km Flat 3 13 Aug Rotterdam Rotterdam 6.3km Flat 4 14 Aug Valkenburg Liège 122km Hilly 5 15 Aug Bastogne Amnéville 150km Flat 6 16 Aug Remiremont Morteau 160km Hilly 7 17 Aug Champagnole Le Grand-Bornand 167km Mountains 8 18 Aug Le Grand-Bornand Alpe d'Huez 150km Mountains

Full route map