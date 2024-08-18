'I lost the faith that I could still do it' - Kasia Niewiadoma conquers the ‘Mountain of Emotions’ for Tour de France Triumph

"I've gone through such a terrible time on this climb. I hated everything," shares the yellow jersey victor.

Kasia Niewiadoma after winning Amstel Gold in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

As you approach the final bend of the iconic Alpe d’Huez, a south-facing plateau greets visitors with a ski lift embossed with the words “une montagne d’émotions” (a mountain of emotions) — an apt name for the events that unfolded on the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

In an absolute nail-biter of a showdown, Dutchwoman Demi Vollering (SD-Worx-Protime) won the stage, but Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) went home in the yellow jersey, having won the Tour with a historically narrow margin of 4 seconds. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸