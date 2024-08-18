Niewiadoma claims 2024 Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey in nail-biting battle with Vollering on Alpe d'Huez

Vollering wins the stage, but comes up just short to win the race overall. Rooijakkers second on stage, Muzic third.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) has won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after a titanic fight with Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) on the famous Alpe d'Huez. 

Vollering won the stage in a two-up sprint with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix Deceuninck), but the gap to Niewiadoma, who was fourth, was not enough to overhaul the Pole in the overall standings.

