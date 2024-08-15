Demi Vollering hurt but likely to continue Tour de France Femmes after bad crash

"We have to wait and see how it feels tomorrow morning. But I assume I will be able to continue the Tour tomorrow," says the race favourite

Demi Vollering
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

There was a subdued celebration for Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) when she won stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Thursday, the victory overshadowed by concern over race leader Demi Vollering. 

The race favourite was tangled up in a crash at just 6.3 kilometres to go, hitting the deck hard and taking a moment to assess herself before she could continue. Vollering appeared visibly in pain as she remounted her bike and eventually crossed the line with a grimace, having lost 1:47 to the stage winner. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
