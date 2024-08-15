Demi Vollering hurt but likely to continue Tour de France Femmes after bad crash
"We have to wait and see how it feels tomorrow morning. But I assume I will be able to continue the Tour tomorrow," says the race favourite
There was a subdued celebration for Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) when she won stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Thursday, the victory overshadowed by concern over race leader Demi Vollering.
The race favourite was tangled up in a crash at just 6.3 kilometres to go, hitting the deck hard and taking a moment to assess herself before she could continue. Vollering appeared visibly in pain as she remounted her bike and eventually crossed the line with a grimace, having lost 1:47 to the stage winner.
The incident caused Vollering to slip down to ninth in the General Classification, losing her yellow jersey to Kasia Niewiadoma, who finished second for a second day in a row.
After the stage, Vollering was taken to the team hotel to be examined by the team doctor at the hotel. The doctor concluded that Vollering had suffered minor bruising and superficial abrasions to her lower back and buttock, but she sustained no fractures.
“Considering how fast I fell, I’m glad I didn’t suffer any broken bones. After the fall I had to recover and check everything. Then, I was able to get back on my bike and continue the race. Now we have to wait and see how it feels tomorrow morning. But I assume I will be able to continue the Tour tomorrow." Vollering said in a statement.
"I am happy that Blanka Vas still managed to win the stage. After her disappointment of just missing out on a medal at the Olympics, she picks up a beautiful victory here.”
Due to the time loss, Vollering is now 1:19 down on the GC from race lead Niewiadoma.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"That's nothing in the mountains," commented Niewiadoma, who expects a good battle between her and Vollering as the Tour moves into the Alps.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Tashkent may be out of their depth at the Tour de France Femmes, but damned if I'm not rooting for lone rider Yanina Kuskova to finish
For the Tashkent City Women’s Pro Cycling Team, just getting to the start line of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was already a win.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
British cycling events organiser goes bust
Hotchillee go under after ‘financial difficulties experienced in recent years’
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tashkent may be out of their depth at the Tour de France Femmes, but damned if I'm not rooting for lone rider Yanina Kuskova to finish
For the Tashkent City Women’s Pro Cycling Team, just getting to the start line of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was already a win.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Blanka Vas sprints to stage five win at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after crash chaos
SD Worx-Protime rider wins ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma in punchy finish, as Demi Vollering loses time
By Adam Becket Published
-
Yellow jersey Demi Vollering involved in high-speed crash at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, down on GC
The Dutch rider hit the deck at 6.3km to go on Thursday
By Adam Becket Published
-
What is the new 'yellow card' system in place at the Tour de France Femmes?
Barbara Guarischi becomes first rider to receive booking after yellow card trial brought in by world governing body
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Puck Pieterse pips Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint to win stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes
Versatile Dutchwoman claims first road victory of her career
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Demi Vollering takes the yellow jersey early after an impressive time trial
Defending champion finishes five seconds quicker than Chloe Dygert to take yellow jersey in Rotterdam
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Equal salaries between men and women at dsm-firmenich PostNL are a positive step, but there’s more to be done
Equal minimum salaries are a milestone for our sport, however those further down the pyramid are the ones that need help
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Dreams come true quite fast these days': Charlotte Kool sprints to second victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
dsm-firmenich PostNL sprinter makes it two from two in Rotterdam as Lorena Wiebes beaten again
By Adam Becket Published