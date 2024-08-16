British champion Pfeiffer Georgi fractures neck in Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift crash

The dsm-firmenich PostNL rider came down in the same crash which saw Demi Vollering hit the deck

Pfeiffer Georgi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

British champion Pfeiffer Georgi fractured her neck in a high-speed crash on stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Thursday, but will not require surgery.

The dsm-firmenich PostNL rider came down in the same incident which saw defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) hit the deck and lose time. While the latter was able to finish the stage, nursing wounds, Georgi was forced leave the race. Blanka Vas of SD Worx-Protime won the stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸