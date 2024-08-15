Blanka Vas sprints to stage five win at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after crash chaos

SD Worx-Protime rider wins ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma in punchy finish, as Demi Vollering loses time

Blanka Vas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Blanka Vas outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma to victory on stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after a huge crash caused chaos.

The SD Worx-Protime rider took the victory from the Canyon-SRAM's Pole on a day of mixed fortunes for SD Worx, as team leader and yellow jersey Demi Vollering crashed, but finished the stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸