This cycling honour has never been bestowed on a woman. The Tour de France Femmes will change that

Few climbs are as iconic in the world of professional cycling as the 21 hairpin turns of Alpe d'Huez. Carved into the rugged landscape of the French Alps, this legendary ascent stretches approximately 13.8 kilometers (8.6 miles) and gains about 1,120 meters (3,675 feet) in elevation. The climb begins in the town of Bourg d'Oisans and finishes at the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez, which sits 1,860 meters (6,102 feet) above sea level.

Since its debut in the 1952 Tour de France, where Fausto Coppi triumphed over both the climb and his competitors, Alpe d'Huez has featured in 31 editions of the race. The names of the legendary conquerors of this mountain can now be found on every hairpin bend—a testament to the epic battles fought on its unforgiving slopes.

From Coppi’s historic ascent in 1952 to Tom Pidcock’s riveting performance in 2022, Alpe d'Huez has become the ultimate proving ground, where only the strongest and most determined riders etch their names into cycling history. This year, for the first time in the climb’s storied past, a female cyclist will join the turns of legends.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the winner of the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes, which culminates atop Alpe d'Huez, will have her name immortalized as the first woman to be honoured in this way.

The Naming Tradition

Fausto Coppi

The tradition of naming the bends began with the 21st bend, which was named after Italian legend Fausto Coppi, who conquered the climb during his Tour de France victories in 1949 and 1952. For decades, the names on these bends have celebrated the very best in men’s cycling, with figures such as Bernard Hinault, Marco Pantani, and Geraint Thomas immortalized on the slopes of Alpe d'Huez.

The first bend, at the bottom of the climb, is Bend 21, while the last bend, near the summit, is Bend 1. Each bend features a sign with its number, elevation, and the name of a past stage winner, along with the year of their victory. The naming starts from the bottom and continues upwards. Once all signs are filled, new winners are honoured from the bottom up, with the possibility of multiple names on a single sign.

Riders who have won multiple Alpe d'Huez stages may be honoured with a different bend each time, though this is not guaranteed.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Women Have Arrived

Demi Vollering on the Col du Tournalet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpe d'Huez is not new to women’s cycling. It has been a feature in women’s cycling as well as men’s, though more sparingly. It appeared in the original Women’s Tour de France in the 1980s, as well as in the Tour Cycliste Féminin and the Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale. However, women riders have not been honoured with the bend-naming tradition until now.

Since the reintroduction of an official women's Tour de France in 2022, race organizers have included legendary climbs in each edition, such as the Col du Tourmalet in 2023 and La Super Planche des Belles Filles in 2022. The inclusion of Alpe d'Huez in the 2024 Tour de France Femmes is a significant milestone, symbolizing the growing recognition and respect for women’s cycling and its champions.

This year’s final stage promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the race as the women tackle the gruelling ascent that has tested some of the greatest cyclists in history. She who reaches the top first will not only claim the stage win but will also see her name etched onto these legendary slopes, becoming a permanent part of cycling's rich tapestry.

Who Will Win It?

Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNLM). The French national champion says Alpe d'Huez has been a key training ground over the years, having conquered the climb at least five times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the pre-race media event on Sunday, August 11, Alpe d’Huez was on everyone’s lips. Any rider with general classification (GC) aspirations has been preparing for this climb for some time now.

“This day is in my mind,” commented Mavi Garcia (Liv AlUla Jayco), who recently completed a recon of the final three stages. The 40-year-old Spanish rider is consistently a strong presence on mountainous terrain and showcased impressive form at the Olympic road race, frequently pushing the pace on the climbs and ultimately finishing sixth.

Garcia shared that she felt great at the race after coming off a big training block, saying she’s feeling “much better than at the Giro,” where she finished ninth in the GC. She added, “I will try everything to stay in the front this day and to try to win. But the race is super long and we'll see what happens.”

Demi Vollering (SD Worx -Protime), the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner, revealed she has ridden up Alpe d’Huez three times in preparation.

“It’s a very spicy climb but also a very beautiful climb. And there's a Dutch connection there, too, of course,” she said.

Dutch riders won eight of the first 14 Tour de France stages that concluded atop the fabled mountain, earning it the nickname "Dutch Mountain." Dutch fans are known for claiming entire bends up the road, famously referred to as “Dutch Corner.”

Vollering aims to give Dutch Corner something to cheer for on Sunday. She comes into the Tour as the red-hot favourite, having won every stage race she entered this year, and is backed by the top team in women’s cycling.

Among the riders hoping to upset the Dutch dominance is Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNLM). The French national champion says Alpe d'Huez has been a key training ground over the years, having conquered the climb at least five times.

“I know it quite well," Labous said. “It's really a famous climb, and I think it's really an honour to be able to finish there and I think there will also be a lot of people who will cheer for us there. I think it's an honour for us to finish there and that we should enjoy it.”

Enjoyment aside, the Frenchwoman said she’s eyeing the podium at the Alpe d’Huez, stating, “if you win here, you probably win the GC also. So for sure, it’s a big goal.”

After finishing fifth and fourth in the GC in the past two Tour de France Femmes editions, moving up is a big focus. She said she’ll be going into the Tour bolstered by the French tricolours on her chest and the hometown fans along the road.

“I already felt it at the Olympics, just being French gave some extra power. And I think I also need to use this for this week.”