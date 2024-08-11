This cycling honour has never been bestowed on a woman. The Tour de France Femmes will change that

A tradition for men, an historic first for women: the Stage 8 winner of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes will have her name etched into one of the iconic 21 bends of Alpe d'Huez

Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Few climbs are as iconic in the world of professional cycling as the 21 hairpin turns of Alpe d'Huez. Carved into the rugged landscape of the French Alps, this legendary ascent stretches approximately 13.8 kilometers (8.6 miles) and gains about 1,120 meters (3,675 feet) in elevation. The climb begins in the town of Bourg d'Oisans and finishes at the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez, which sits 1,860 meters (6,102 feet) above sea level.

Since its debut in the 1952 Tour de France, where Fausto Coppi triumphed over both the climb and his competitors, Alpe d'Huez has featured in 31 editions of the race. The names of the legendary conquerors of this mountain can now be found on every hairpin bend—a testament to the epic battles fought on its unforgiving slopes.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

