'We'll have more suspense than in the men's race' - Tour de France Femmes director expects best GC battle yet

Marion Rousse hails 'exceptional' start list in race's fourth edition

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma at the Tour de France Femmes 2025
Four seconds separated Demi Vollering and the yellow jersey winner Kasia Niewiadoma in 2024.
Marion Rousse, the director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, predicts a closely fought GC contest in this year’s edition of the race, with “more suspense” than in the ongoing men’s equivalent.

Last year’s Tour de France Femmes was won by just four seconds – the closest winning margin in the entire history of the Tour de France – as Kasia Niewiadoma earned the title ahead of Demi Vollering.

