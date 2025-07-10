‘Every kilometre is a statement that women of colour belong in this sport’ - Meet the woman cycling the Tour de France Femmes before the pros

Ayesha McGowan became the first African-American pro cyclist, and now she’s raising money to bring more women of colour onto the professional stage

It’s early when I speak to Ayesha McGowan, but you couldn’t tell. She’s bright and full of energy as the day's heat sets in over her Girona home, despite the late-night training sessions she’s been fitting in when the temperature drops at dusk.

The American is deep in training for her Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift challenge, which will see her complete the route four days before the peloton sets off from Lille.

