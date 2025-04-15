I went to Paris-Roubaix Femmes and was shocked at how it is still treated as secondary to the men’s race

The women’s version of the Hell of the North is five years old, but needs to be put more on equal footing with the men

The peloton on a cobbled sector at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025
(Image credit: SWpix.com/Zac Williams)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

At 4pm French time on Saturday afternoon, all eyes should have been on Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, as the race reached its crescendo point. Emma Norsgaard had just made what could have been a race-winning attack from the group of favourites, and all of the biggest riders in the world were at their limit, from Lotte Kopecky to Marianne Vos, waiting to see what would happen. Just 15 minutes later, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot would launch her victorious move, and write her name into the history books. Everyone was gripped - there was just 32km to go, one of the moments of the year was approaching.

Not all eyes were on one of the biggest women’s races of the year, however. 150km to the south, the star riders for Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix were filing off stage in Compiègne, as part of a team presentation for the men’s race. As one of the biggest events in women’s cycling was taking place - owned and operated by the same race organisers, ASO - a promotional event for the men’s race was taking away attention, distracting some. It meant the male riders couldn’t watch much of the race, but also gave an opportunity for fans, journalists, casual observers, to completely miss the women’s event. It seems ludicrous.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest