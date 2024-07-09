13 things you didn’t know about Biniam Girmay, the first Black rider to win a Tour de France stage

Meet the Eritrean rider making history with two Tour de France stage wins to his name and wearing the green jersey

Biniam Girmay in the green jersey at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) is making a name for himself during this year’s Tour de France with two stage wins to his name already. In winning stage three, he became the first Black African to win a Tour de France stage, and by winning again on stage 8, Girmay is on target to becoming the next sprint king

These wins come after a strong start to his 2024 season, which included two top-three stage finishes at the Santos Tour Down Under and a third place stage finish during stage three of this year’s Giro d’Italia. 

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

