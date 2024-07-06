Biniam Girmay powers to second Tour de France win on stage 8

Intermarché sprinter's incredible Tour continued as he became first to win two stages this year

Biniam Girmay
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) claimed a second sprint victory on a chaotic uphill finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) forced to settle for second place once again.

The Eritrean made history on stage 3 as he became the first black African rider to win a stage of the Tour de France, and he was once again the strongest of the sprinters, this time winning in the green jersey as his fairytale Tour continues.

  1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 31:21:13
  2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +33s
  3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:15
  4. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +1:36
  5. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +2:16
  6. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +2:17
  7. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, +2:31
  8. Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal-Quick Step, +3:35
  9. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4:03
  10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +4:36

Flo Clifford
