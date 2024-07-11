Biniam Girmay sprints to third win of the Tour de France on stage 12

Girmay outsprinted Wout van Aert in Villeneuve-sur-Lot to complete stage win hat trick, Mark Cavendish relegated

Biniam Girmay
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
last updated
inNews

Biniam Girmay powered to a sensational third victory on stage 12 of the Tour de France in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, outsprinting the likes of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa–B&B Hotels) to take the win. 

Girmay timed his final sprint to perfection as he masterfully surfed the wheels of his sprint rivals, before then jumping onto the wheel of Démare (Arkéa–B&B Hotels) and powering past the Frenchman to take the win. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest