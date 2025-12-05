The Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know Giant bikes?
Test your knowledge of one of the biggest companies in cycling with our Friday quiz
If you're reading this, you've probably heard of Giant bikes. Ridden by the pros in the biggest races of the year, the brand also makes countless hybrid, utility and mountain bikes. Bikes belonging to other manufacturers also come out of the Giant factory as they're one of the companies who own their own production facility.
But how much do you know about them? Test your knowledge with our Friday quiz.
