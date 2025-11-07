The Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know Mont Ventoux?

The climb of Mont Ventoux has appeared fewer times in the Tour de France than Alp d'Huez, the Col du Galibier or the Col du Tourmalet, but it's history, geography and location make it a more feared, and revered climb than any of those.

The men's race has visited on many occasions, and in 2026 the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift will make its debut on the fabled slopes that loom large over the vineyards of Provence in southern France.

Thousands of amateur cyclists ride it every year and while smaller pro races are semi-regular users of the roads to the summit, the Tour only visits occasionally. But every time it does, the action on it's slopes is guaranteed to writer another brief chapter in it's history.

Who can forget Chris Froome running a few hundred metres up the climb in 2016 when a crash left him stranded from his team car that was stuck behind the crowds, or the war of words that erupted between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani when the former let the latter take a stage win in 2000. A decision he later came to regret.

The mountain has inspired literature, as well as cyclists, with poets and philosophers among the first to walk up the mountain hundreds of years ago. You'll be pleased to know the questions below focus more on the cycling.

Try our previous Friday cycling quizzes

Each Friday we run a cycling themed quiz to test your knowledge on the sport. Here are all our previous quizzes

>>> Indoor training

>>> How well do you know track cycling?

>>> Guess the rider, by their bike

>>> How well do you know Il Lombardia?

>>> 2025 / 2025 transfer season