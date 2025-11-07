The Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know Mont Ventoux?
The Giant of Provence is one of the most iconic mountains in all of France, but how well do you know the history of this unique climb?
The climb of Mont Ventoux has appeared fewer times in the Tour de France than Alp d'Huez, the Col du Galibier or the Col du Tourmalet, but it's history, geography and location make it a more feared, and revered climb than any of those.
The men's race has visited on many occasions, and in 2026 the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift will make its debut on the fabled slopes that loom large over the vineyards of Provence in southern France.
Thousands of amateur cyclists ride it every year and while smaller pro races are semi-regular users of the roads to the summit, the Tour only visits occasionally. But every time it does, the action on it's slopes is guaranteed to writer another brief chapter in it's history.
Who can forget Chris Froome running a few hundred metres up the climb in 2016 when a crash left him stranded from his team car that was stuck behind the crowds, or the war of words that erupted between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani when the former let the latter take a stage win in 2000. A decision he later came to regret.
The mountain has inspired literature, as well as cyclists, with poets and philosophers among the first to walk up the mountain hundreds of years ago. You'll be pleased to know the questions below focus more on the cycling.
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
