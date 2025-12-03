This is the most popular cycling road in the world, according to Strava’s newly released Year in Sport data

The most popular Strava cycling segment in the world this year isn’t in the Alps or the Pyrenees, nor is it in Mallorca, or the bike-friendly cities of Copenhagen and Amsterdam. No, the most popular segment is in Colombia – a climb called the Alto de Patios on the outskirts of Bogotá.

According to Strava, the exercise app that released its annual Year in Sport report today, the segment most ridden by its users in 2025 is named ‘Mi Segmento: de la redomita a Patios’, and covers 5.5km of the road out of the Colombian capital to the town of La Calera, locally known as the Patios climb.

The segment was ridden by over 34,000 different people in the first 11 months of 2025 alone – that’s 102 new faces a day.

The KOM for the segment is held by elite Guatemalan rider Julio Ispache, who clocked 13 minutes and 37 seconds last October, averaging a speed of 22.8kph. Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, Colombia’s first and only yellow jersey winner, came within a second of the crown earlier this year, when he set the fastest time on the official, longer segment of 'Belisario-Patios'.

The QOM, the fastest female time on the segment, is 17 minutes and 23 seconds (19kph), held by Colombian professional cyclist Camila Valbuena.

Cycling is the second most popular sport in Colombia, after football, and holds a deep-rooted place in the country's culture as both a mode of transport and a pastime.

The most popular Strava segment in the world is at 3,000m altitude, and has been attempted more than 2.8 million times. (Image credit: Strava)

Strava’s second most popular cycling segment is in São Paulo, Brazil, and comprises a 1.49km-long riverside stretch called ‘Hebraica-Rebouças x Cidade Jardim’. More than 26,000 different users rode the segment this year.

The third most popular segment is in London, in the south-western borough of Wandsworth, and is simply called ‘Bridge Sprint’. Cycling Weekly was unable to find it on the platform, however Wandsworth Bridge is a busy commuting road into the city, and received a protected cycle lane two years ago.

After its inception in 2009, Strava's exercise-sharing platform today counts 180 million users around the world.

The company’s Year in Sport data captures information from its users’ activities in the the year from 1 September 2024 to 30 August 2025.

While most of the report relates to running – Strava’s number one activity – there are a handful of interesting cycling insights. For example, the most popular road bike brand used by Strava users is Trek, followed by Specialized and Giant.

The order flips slightly for gravel and mountain bikes, with Specialized replacing Trek in top sport for both disciplines. The third most popular gravel bike brand is Scott, while the same position is held by Giant for mountain bikes.

Strava subscribers will receive their own personalised Year in Sport recap report from next Monday 8 December.