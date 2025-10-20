French cycling star ends season with monster training ride that was almost an Everest

The season might be finished, but apparently that's not enough hard riding for l'Avenir winner Paul Seixas

Paul Seixas exhausted after World Championships ride Kigali
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

For most of us, finishing up a long and arduous season might mean pizza, beer and a well-earned holiday in any order that they come.

French climbing ace Paul Seixas on the other hand, had different ideas. Ideas such as a 320km (200 miles), 12-hour ride in the mountains that saw him rack up more than 8,000 metres of ascent and very nearly an Everesting. He posted it on Strava on Sunday.

One of the things we love about Strava is how it allows us a window on some of the craziest training rides undertaken by the pros – rides that would otherwise probably go entirely unreported.

Explore More
James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

