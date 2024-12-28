I tried Everesting in my shed - it took me 11.5 hours, and here’s what I experienced as the clock ticked by

In pursuit of the most tortuous activity he could partake in by bike, Stephen Shrubsall ascended 8,840 metres indoors - for your reading pleasure

Stephen Shrubsall training indoors on wattbike atom
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

Wake up; spend 12 hours in a melancholic trance; go to bed. While this is fairly standard practice for a mid-winter’s day in the UK, I’d decided to add an extra layer of misery to December's blanket of gloom by taking on a Virtual Everesting attempt and riding the height of Everest (8,840metres), indoors. Why? Because for reasons I’m not quite yet able to fathom, cyclists seem to err towards making life as miserable as possible.

For some reason, we cyclists like to seek out activities that will elicit a maximum level of pain and discomfort. And when we’ve finished, maybe a week later when the chafing is subsidising, we look back and think ‘that was a really horrific experience – but not quite horrific enough. Let’s do another one.’

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1