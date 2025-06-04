'Savage reality' - What happened when a downhill world champion took on the UK's hardest road sportive

In a bid to spend more time with friends, former pro mountain biker Tracy Moseley signed them all up for the fearsome Fred Whitton Challenge

Tracy Moseley rides the Fred Whitton Challenge
(Image credit: Tracy Moseley)
By
published

Over the last 30 years of racing bikes I have tried most things off-road, but never fancied a road race and still to this day I don’t – but I have discovered enjoyment in a challenge on my road bike.

It started with a secret invitation to surprise a good friend for her birthday to join in a 200km Audax, then Chase the Sun South last year and now this year’s bucket list event, the Fred Whitton Challenge, based in the Lake District in the north of the UK.

Tracy Moseley rides the Fred Whitton Challenge
Tracy Moseley

Tracy Moseley is a former downhill mountain bike world champion and World Cup winner, as well as a multiple national champion. She describes her first experience of riding this year's Fred Whitton Challenge – her first major road sportive.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1