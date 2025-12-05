'In hindsight, I should've saved myself that': Wout van Aert reveals his mental struggles following a crash-hit 2024

Wout van Aert has been talking about the mental and emotional challenges he faced following two very heavy crashes in 2024, saying he found it difficult to fully commit in some races this year for fear of falling off again.

"That was a problem all spring, I think. Not always, but at times," the Belgian said. "I didn't dare to throw myself in, and I was torn between being happy that I didn't crash, yet frustrated that I wasn't in position. I found that just riding along didn't make me happy."

Van Aert crashed hard early-season in Dwars door Vlaanderen, suffering a broken collarbone and ribs, while a late-season Vuelta a España crash left him with deep cuts and trauma to his knee.

The 31-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider was talking to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, having been nominated for the Flandrien of the Year award. This season, he said had revealed to him that he could not really be satisfied unless he was giving everything in races.

"After the Tour de France, I realised that again. We decided not to have a crazy autumn. A good decision in itself, but I rode a handful of races without pressure to perform, which meant I didn't reach my best level and just rode a bit.

"Sometimes I could help the team, sometimes not. In retrospect, I should have saved myself that, because I didn't really enjoy it," he said. "I now know for sure that racing for me is about reaching my highest level and giving it my all."

Now that he is a father of two boys and in his thirties, Van Aert is no longer quite as bold in races as he once was, he said, and unlike when he was younger, the risk of crashing is never too far from his mind.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When you’re younger, when you’re 20 years old, you don’t even really think [about] crashing," said Van Aert. "It’s not even in the back of your mind. But then after a couple of injuries, you understand what it’s like. It’s normal that you carry this with you. Every injury gets more complicated, and it doesn’t help when you get a family and have children."

In what was an extensive interview, he also talked about his stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2025, which saw him beat Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on a day that mimicked Strade Bianche, with some of the same gravel sections and the Siena finish.

"I wasn't at the start of that gravel stage with any sense that it could be my day." he said.

"My family was at the finish line, after not having seen them for about 10 days. Siena is also where my road career began and where I've experienced some great moments. The racing conditions were also favorable, and I needed that, considering the legs I had, because I was absolutely not well.

"Sometimes I believe things are just meant to be," he adds. "I can't describe the feeling. There aren't many victories that come close to that feeling. I get goosebumps just talking about it. Everything came together there."

He also picked out his victory on the final stage of Tour de France win over Montmartre, which he said he had hoped – assumed – that GC winner Tadej Pogačar would not be contesting.

"As much as he loves racing, I thought, 'He's going to use his head, isn't he?' He seemed to be counting down the days beforehand, too.

"I still remember the moment I saw Pogačar next to me on Montmartre and it felt like a setback that he would be competing. Looking back, I'm incredibly happy he participated. It gave that victory so much more prestige."

The Flandrien of the Year Award ultimately went to Van Aert's countryman Remco Evenepoel.