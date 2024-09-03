Wout van Aert crashes out of Vuelta a España on damp descent

The hat-trick stage winner is out of the race

Wout van Aert crashes out of Vuelta a Espana 2024
Wout van Aert has crashed out of the Vuelta a España after spending two weeks as one of the most animated riders on the race.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider fell on the damp descent of the penultimate climb on Tuesday's stage 16 to Lagos de Covadonga, sliding out on a slow left-hand bend and crashing into the rocky edge of the road.

